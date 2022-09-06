Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Corkonians asked to 'pink on their feet' for worthy cause 

Almost 70,000 people have taken part in the Great Pink Run since 2011, raising over €5.4m to support pioneering research across Ireland.
Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, along with Cork GP Dr Monica Oikeh and her dog Maya and Jessica Kwong of Goodbody, sponsor, at the Cork launch of the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Great Pink Run 2022' due to take place nationwide from October 9 to 16. Picture: David Keane

Sarah Horgan

CORKONIANS are getting on board to help turn the country pink next month with a global event in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland.

This year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia will be taking place both in-person and virtually and those who sign up have the option of completing the challenge in their own communities by walking, running or jogging between five and ten kilometres anytime between October 9 and October 16.

Events will also take place in Dublin on Saturday, October 9, and Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

Funds have gone towards developing new and more effective targeted therapies for patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

Aisling Hurley, chief executive officer of Breast Cancer Ireland spoke about the importance of investing in breast cancer research.

“We are thrilled to be in a position this year to host our first ever hybrid version of the Great Pink Run — essentially giving participants even more ways to take part in what is our biggest annual fundraiser of the year,” she said.

“The funds raised will be channeled directly into two specific areas of need this year — firstly continued investment into research regarding metastatic disease progression, an ever-challenging area in need of support and secondly, investment in driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into clinical trials.

"This allows us to help develop newer, more effective targeted therapies into the future — thus helping to fulfill our ultimate goal of transforming breast cancer into a treatable illness that can be maintained long term.”

She called for support from the public to raise vital funds.

“Metastatic disease progression is still the most challenging and whilst advances are being made in relation to new clinical trial drugs, helping to treat the spread to some major organs, the brain is still the most puzzling. Therefore, we need to continuously invest in order to identify ways of preventing this sometimes-fatal diagnosis. This is precisely where the funding from this year’s Great Pink Run event will go — so we are urging people to register soon and help us to raise as much as possible in funding to this end.”

Work of Cork-based RNLI lifeboat to be documented on TV show 

