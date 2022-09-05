Essential water works will lead to closure of sections of some Cork city roads this week

Irish Water has announced that essential works will leave sections of some Cork City roads closed this week, and it has warned that these works will cause water outages.

The utility company is planning closures along a northside route which has seen repeated and ongoing disruption.

Irish Water plans to close the North Mall overnight from 7pm this evening to 7am tomorrow morning for water connection works, and again from 7pm on Tuesday, September 6 to 7am the following morning.

The company further plans a road closure from the junction of Sunday’s Well Road and Shanakiel Road to the junction of Shanakiel Road and Strawberry Hill from 7pm on Wednesday, September 7 to 7am the following day.

Irish Water also intends to effect, from September 12 to 16, a road closure from the junction of Sunday’s Well Road and Convent Avenue to the junction of Sunday’s Well Road and Shanakiel Road, and a two-way stop/go system will be in place at the junction of Sunday’s Well Road and Shanakiel Road.

The utility said, in letters delivered to households in the areas that will be affected, that the works will entail planned water outages, and affected properties would be informed in writing a minimum of 48 hours in advance of any such outage.

The company said diversions would be in place throughout the planned works, and local and emergency access would be maintained at all times.

In July, a city councillor expressed concern that stretches of road in Shanakiel, Sunday’s Well and the North Mall were being repeatedly dug up by Irish Water contractors.

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent said: “This is going on since June of 2021, which is a long time, and while the works are essential for water infrastructure in the area, especially the new pumping station in Shanakiel, some local residents are very frustrated at what they see as a complete lack of notice about repeated road closures.”

Cllr Nugent added that he had heard expressions of “incredulity” at certain sections of road along the North Mall and Sunday’s Well Road being “repeatedly dug up, filled in, and then dug back up all over again”.

Irish Water said these latest closures were to facilitate water connection and testing works, and apologised for any inconvenience.

The company said further information would be available from the project team carrying out the work, on 047 3999 or by email at corkcity@farrans.com.