Man swallowed drugs to prevent search, Cork court hears

GARDAÍ have arrested a 35-year-old man who was convicted in his absence for fleeing on a mountain bike and then swallowing suspected drugs to avoid a search.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that the accused had been arrested and brought before the court.

Garda Conor Cronin testified in July that he was on mountain bike patrol at Barrack Street, Cork, when he saw the 35-year-old accused, Aleksandras Kuznecovas of Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Limerick.

“He fled down an alleyway on seeing me. I caught up with him within 10 seconds,” Garda Cronin said.

“He put his left hand up to his mouth. I pulled his hand away from his mouth and informed him I was carrying out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I could see two white wraps inside his mouth which I believed were controlled drugs.

“I told him to spit them out but he refused and he swallowed them.

“I arrested him for the offence of obstruction.”

Judge Marian O’Leary heard this evidence in a trial of the case which the accused did not attend at Cork District Court.

Judge O’Leary issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused to be brought to court for sentencing on the charge of obstructing a drugs search.

Now arrested on that warrant, the accused was brought before Judge Colm Roberts.

Judge Roberts said he would release the accused on bail on condition that he would turn up for sentencing by Judge O’Leary.

The judge required him to sign daily at the Bridewell garda station until his appearance for sentencing.