'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to Cork man who lost his life in road accident

TRUBUTES have been paid to the late Noel Hogan who passed away following a tragic accident on Thursday last.

The road traffic collision occurred while Mr Hogan was walking close to his home in Kinsalebeg, some 2km from Youghal Bridge.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for injuries following the incident but later passed away.

Mr Hogan had lived in Youghal for 50 years during which time he ran a carpet business and a sweet shop.

He was also heavily involved with Youghal GAA Club and was a dedicated member of St Vincent de Paul.

He also dedicated his time to serving as a driver with the HSE dialysis sector in later life.

Assistant Secretary of Youghal GAA Alan Hennessy told The Echo that the community of Youghal was “shocked and saddened” when the tragic news reached the town.

“He was a brilliant member of Youghal GAA Club. He was an officer of all grades, at underage and adult level. He was a brilliant player and was part of the ‘72 team that reached the Cork County Senior Hurling Final.

“He became a referee when his playing days were over and he was also a brilliant set dancer and was part of the club team that reached the All-Ireland final in Galway in the late 60s/early 70s.”

Mr Hogan moved from Youghal to Kinsalebeg in Waterford about 15 years ago, a move which Mr Hennessy said he got slagged for amongst the club members.

“He got some blaggarding when he left us to live in Co Waterford. It’s only five or six miles over the road but being a Cork man living in Waterford near the border there was plenty of rivalry and Noel used to get the slagging and blaggarding about that.

“You couldn’t say enough about Noel. He was just a true gentleman and the work he did behind the scenes in both communities as well was just brilliant.”

"INTEGRAL PART OF BUSINESS COMMUNITY'

Speaking about Mr Hogan’s time running his carpet business in the town, Head of the Youghal Business Alliance Ger Flanagan said that he was “an integral part of the business community for many years”.

“He was very helpful to other business owners and when he retired from business he did an awful lot of voluntary work driving people to and from hospital.

“The family is a well-known family within Youghal and well-respected and his passing will be a big loss to not only the business community but also the sporting community within the Youghal area.

“We send our condolences to Noel’s family and extended family in the East Cork and West Waterford area.”

Local councillor Mary-Linehan Foley, who knew Mr Hogan all her life, said he was “always so kind to everyone”.

“I would often bump into him in Youghal. He loved the chat about politics and the banter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him condolences to Assumpta, Brian, Ciara, and all the Hogan family.”