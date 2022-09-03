Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 17:00

Plans progressing for major expansion at Cork secondary school

Echo reporter

Work is progressing on plans for a major expansion at Mayfield Community School.

Ahead of the return to school last week, a number of improvements were made to the school over the summer months including the provision of new locker areas, works on accessible toilets and a redesign of three of the school’s classrooms, using a specific colour system designed to encourage learning.

Principal at the school, Kieran Golden said that plans are also progressing for what will be a significant extension at the school over the coming years.

The school has received approval for a €2 million extension.

Mr Golden said that work on the project has been ongoing in the background in recent months.

“We are in the process now of the design team being picked and selected and they will be tendering then for builders,” he said.

The Mayfield Community School principal said that the project will take a number of years to come to fruition, but it is expected to be in place in the next three to four years.

It comes at a time when the school population continues to grow.

“The school is thriving,” Mr Golden said. “We are continuing to attract strong numbers which is very encouraging.”

