Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Waterford that occurred on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on the N25 Dungarvan to Youghal Road, at Kinsalebeg at approximately 10.15am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for injuries where he later passed away.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal Thursday morning between 10am and 10:30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.