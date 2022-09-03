Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 12:51

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal

A man in his 70s was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where he later died. 
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision on the N25 Dungarvan to Youghal Road, at Kinsalebeg at approximately 10.15am.

Breda Graham

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Waterford that occurred on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on the N25 Dungarvan to Youghal Road, at Kinsalebeg at approximately 10.15am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for injuries where he later passed away.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal Thursday morning between 10am and 10:30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Consultants group sceptical about planned new elective hospitals

More in this section

Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double
More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022 More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022
Pictures: Students across Cork return to schools to celebrate Leaving Cert results  Pictures: Students across Cork return to schools to celebrate Leaving Cert results 
Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 

Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more