Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 12:53

Public transport passengers to be gifted with a free book on Culture Night 

A 'book conductor' will be present in at stations around the country to gift books to passengers from a wide selection of Irish and Irish-based authors.
Public transport passengers to be gifted with a free book on Culture Night 

The Read Mór gifting project, part of the Arts Council’s 70th anniversary programme, will take place on Friday, September 23 with 4,500 books to be given away. Pic; Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

PASSENGERS on Irish Rail intercity and Bus Éireann expressway services in Cork and other counties across the country will be gifted with a free book on Culture Night later this month. 

The Read Mór gifting project, part of the Arts Council’s 70th anniversary programme, will take place on Friday, September 23 with 4,500 books to be given away. 

A 'book conductor' will be present in Heuston Station, Connolly Station, Busáras, Cork, Galway, Sligo and Waterford on Culture Night from 2pm onwards to gift books to passengers from a wide selection of Irish and Irish-based authors.

“Over many decades, we have supported writers and publishers in Ireland; with Read Mór, we are gifting the opportunity to discover and enjoy some of the exciting and diverse range of writers in Ireland today and we hope in turn that passengers will regift the joy of reading," director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly said.

Ms Kennelly expressed her thanks to Irish Rail and Bus Éireann for their participation as well as the authors and publishers involved. 

Read More

Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September

More in this section

Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack  Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 
Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double
More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022 More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022
cork public transportcork arts
<p>Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision on the N25 Dungarvan to Youghal Road, at Kinsalebeg at approximately 10.15am.</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more