Public transport passengers to be gifted with a free book on Culture Night 

PASSENGERS on Irish Rail intercity and Bus Éireann expressway services in Cork and other counties across the country will be gifted with a free book on Culture Night later this month.

The Read Mór gifting project, part of the Arts Council’s 70th anniversary programme, will take place on Friday, September 23 with 4,500 books to be given away.

A 'book conductor' will be present in Heuston Station, Connolly Station, Busáras, Cork, Galway, Sligo and Waterford on Culture Night from 2pm onwards to gift books to passengers from a wide selection of Irish and Irish-based authors.

“Over many decades, we have supported writers and publishers in Ireland; with Read Mór, we are gifting the opportunity to discover and enjoy some of the exciting and diverse range of writers in Ireland today and we hope in turn that passengers will regift the joy of reading," director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly said.

Ms Kennelly expressed her thanks to Irish Rail and Bus Éireann for their participation as well as the authors and publishers involved.