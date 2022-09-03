Cork City Council shortlisted in five categories for Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022

Chambers Ireland has revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2022, with Cork City Council making the shortlist in five categories.

In its 19th year, the awards feature a total of 23 local authorities shortlisted over 15 categories, including a new addition, ‘Climate Change’, which showcases local authorities’ efforts to take action in this important area.

Cork City Council was shortlisted under a total of five categories, including Diversity & Inclusion for Trailblazing Women with Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus; Enhancing the Urban Environment for Community Gardens in Public Parks; Festival of the Year for Cork Carnival of Science; Supporting Sustainable Communities for Community Response Area Teams; and Sustainable Environment for Cork City Council Air Quality Strategy.

The awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, said: “Every year I am astounded by the calibre of applications.

“The officials and councillors who serve their communities have an indisputably positive effect on the lives of citizens, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements”.

“For the last two years, I spoke of how local authorities delivered on an unprecedented global event, demonstrating such flexibility and adaptability to deliver on community calls and local supports for individuals suffering isolation and loneliness through the Covid pandemic.”

He said that again this year, local authorities have “demonstrated agility and have been fundamental in welcoming and accommodating our Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country”.

Minister Burke congratulated all the local authorities who submitted applications and acknowledged all of their hard work carried out throughout the year.

Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland Ian Talbot said the awards are the ideal platform to showcase the inventiveness and innovation that local authorities are consistently delivering, which he said so often goes unnoticed.

“I would like to congratulate each of the shortlisted local authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at local government level nationwide.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the annual ceremony on November 24 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood in Santry.