Cork Folk Festival to return this month with more than 150 musicians set to perform

Cork Folk Festival is set to return this autumn with over 50 events for people to choose from.

The programme includes over 150 musicians from all parts of Ireland, and a few from abroad, performing in 20 venues around the city.

The festival, which runs from September 29 to October 2, was made possible with the support of the Cork City Council Arts Committee, The Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland and MTU Cork.

Events will be live this year, with headline act Mary Black to take to the Cork Opera House stage accompanied by Bill Shanley, Pat Crowley, Nick Scott, Richie Buckley and Liam Bradley, with support from Gráinne Hunt on October 2.

Na Deise band DANÚ will also feature along with legendary Chieftains’ musicians Sean Keane and Matt Molloy.

The line-up of leading traditional musicians includes three duos: harpist, Máire Ní Chathasaigh with guitarist Chris Newman, concertina player Caitlín Nic Gabhann with fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and guitarist Seamie O’Dowd with piper Leonard Barry.

At Live at St Luke’s, Colk Folk Festival celebrates the album launch of composer and fiddle player Clare Sands, and the Fiddle Fair will be celebrating 30 years with Liz Doherty’s Fiddlesticks, North Cregg, Catriona McKay & Chris Stout, Lena Jonsson & Johanna Juhola.

At An Spailpín Fanach, performances will take place with Gerry Harrington, Peter Browne, Seosaimhín Ní Bheaglaoich, Charlie Piggott, Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly plus Thomas McCarthy, Brendan Mulvihill, Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford, and many more over the four days.

The festival line-up also includes a Music Network Tour featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mark Redmond and Cormac De Barra and Frankie Gavin and Catherine McHugh.

Aran Island singer-songwriter Padraig Jack will feature in Coughlan’s Bar and Emma Langford from Limerick in Cyprus Avenue.

The final gig of the festival will be the Cork Cajun Band, Two Time Polka at The Crane Lane.

For full programme details or tickets, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com.