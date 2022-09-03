St Luke's Home to mark 150th anniversary with golf classic

ONE of Ireland’s oldest residential care homes is “on course” to raise funds for a worthy cause as planning gets underway for its 150th anniversary golf classic.

St Luke’s Home, Cork will mark its 150th anniversary this year with the event which is set to take place at Fota Island Golf Resort on September 21.

Sponsored by the JCD Group, it aims to raise vital funds for the Mahon-based charity.

St Luke’s Home has become known over the years as a leading provider of residential care for older people in Cork and specialises in dementia care.

It was founded in 1872 and originally accommodated just 19 residents. After spending more than 120 years at Military Hill, the facility was eventually relocated to a purpose facility in 1994.

St Luke’s Home, CEO Tony O’Brien said this is a very important year for the facility.

“This year is an important year for the charity as we celebrate our 150th anniversary,” he said.

“It is a significant achievement to continue to be a leader in the care of older people after such a long time. It’s down to our residents, families, staff, volunteers, supporters, and friends.”

He extended his gratitude to those making the event possible.

“Providing and maintaining our services at the expected level requires a continued focus and drive on our fundraising requirements each year. We’re delighted to have JCD on board as sponsors of our golf classic this year. Our annual financial fundraising target is €500,000 and we could not reach that without the generosity of businesses and the wider public.”

Teams of three people are invited to book a place at the St Luke’s Home 150th anniversary golf classic by contacting 021 4359444 or emailing info@stlukeshome.ie.

The cost for a team of three is €400 and includes, refreshments on arrival and a meal afterwards. Prizes are sponsored by Keanes Jewellers and Saville Menswear.