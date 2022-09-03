Nostalgia: A look-back at Cork's answer to Cannes - the Cork French Film Festival 

IN its 33rd year, the Cork French Film Festival has been bringing the magic of French cinema to Cork audiences for decades, uniting Francophones and cinephiles in front of the big screen.

Organised by Alliance Française de Cork, promoters of all things French in Co Cork, the festival celebrates the best of French-language films, while forging connections between Ireland and France.

Actor Christopher Lambert, then Festival Director Nora Calanan and then Lord Mayor Cllr. Dara Murphy pictured at the opening night of the 21st Cork French Film Festival in 2010. Pic: GMC Photography.

First started in 1989, it is the longest-running French film festival in Ireland, and has passed through the stewardship of many talented and passionate festival directors and curators.

This year’s co-directors are Josselin Le Gall, honorary consul of France in Co Cork, Co Kerry, and Co Waterford, who is a director of Alliance Française de Cork, and Valérie David-McGonnell, Alliance Française de Cork president.

Mathieu Amalric Actor pictured at the Official Opening of the 26th Cork French Film Festival Picture Gerard McCarthy

Ms David-McGonnell says that the long tradition of French film in Cork had humble beginnings.

“33 years ago, when the festival started, it was a very small festival, with just a few films.

“It grew over the years, and we’ve had very famous directors and actors come as well,” says Valérie.

Big names have been guests to Cork’s answer to the Cannes Film Festival.

Christophe Rohr accordionist pictured as The 28th Cork French Film Festival plunged into action in 2017.

In 2007, Claudie Ossard, renowned producer of the film Amelie, opened the festival, while several years later, in 2010, Highlander star Christopher Lambert and Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Bafta-winner Guillaume Laurant were in town.

2012’s festival centred around the films of Oscar-winning director and comedian Pierre Étaix, who travelled to Cork for the opening night.

Celebrating the festival’s 25th anniversary, in 2014, renowned director, lyricist, and screenwriter Jacques Demy was honoured, with the celebrations officially opened by Demy’s daughter, Rosalie Varda-Demy.

Bond villain Mathieu Amalric was welcomed to Cork to open the 26th Cork French Film Festival, in 2015, while more recent guests have included internationally-acclaimed photographer, director, and environmentalist Yann Arthus-Bertrand, and beatmaker, producer, turntablist and DJ Jean du Voyage.

Valérie says that the festival has become a core part of the Cork cultural scene.

“People seem to really enjoy it, I think it’s really part of the cultural scene in Cork now, because it’s been going on for so long,” she says.

Visit corkfrenchfilmfestival.com for more information about this year’s programme of 12 fantastic French films - all subtitled in English, so that everyone can enjoy!