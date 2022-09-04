Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 08:00

Man who pleaded guilty to having cannabis for own use given suspended sentences

The man's defence solicitor said that the accused had misguidedly been using cannabis for medicinal purposes, but had given it up since.
Man who pleaded guilty to having cannabis for own use given suspended sentences

The man came before Cork District Court, where he pleaded guilty to two more charges of having cannabis for his own use.

A man who got a job as a roadie after getting clear of cannabis was working in an area with “definite lifestyles not conducive to abstinence”, a sentencing judge said.

35-year-old Nigel Walsh had 28 convictions for having the drug for his own use and one for having it for sale or supply.

He came before Cork District Court, where he pleaded guilty to two more charges of having cannabis for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the two charges before the court related to drug possession more than two years ago. He said that the accused had misguidedly been using cannabis for medicinal purposes, but had given it up since.

Mr Kelleher said the accused was much healthier now and had been working as a roadie during the summer, with concerts on in Cork.

That was when Judge Colm Roberts made his comment about the hazards of giving up cannabis and working as a roadie.

Judge Roberts said, “He should be having a custodial sentence, because of his prior convictions, but these are very small amounts and there was no dealing involved.

“They are some time ago and he has done his best to be abstinent and trying to be a productive member of society. It brings it from a custodial to a non-custodial category,” the judge said.

The judge imposed a six-month suspended sentence on the first count and a suspended, seven-month sentence for the second count. The sentences were suspended on condition that the accused would have no further offences for the next two years.

“This will give you impetus to continue on. If you don’t, this will send you back to prison,” Judge Roberts said.

Nigel Walsh, of 11 The Gardens, Owenabue, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to having cannabis at Main St, Carrigaline, on July 19, 2020, and Point Road, Crosshaven, on May 28, 2020.

More in this section

Possible water supply disruption in parts of East Cork Possible water supply disruption in parts of East Cork
Garda stock Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal
Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack  Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 
cork courtcourts
Man taken to hospital following collision between car and horse in Cork

Man taken to hospital following collision between car and horse in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more