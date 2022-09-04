Government figures shed light on volume of homes built in Cork in last year 

More than 2,500 new homes have been built in Cork in the last 12 months with some 752 social homes delivered.

The figures were released as the Government this week marked the first anniversary of the Housing for All plan.

It said that one year on from its introduction, there have been 2,557 new homes built in Cork in the 12 months to the end of June 2022.

Commencement Notices for 3,233 homes were received in Cork in the 12 months to the end of July 2022, an 11.5% increase on the previous 12 months, and planning permissions were lodged for 4,555 homes in Cork to the end of Q1 2022, a 20.3% increase on the previous 12 months.

11 new posts in Cork City Council have been approved and nine new posts in Cork County Council have been approved for local authority housing delivery.

A total of 752 social homes were delivered. 263 homes were delivered in the Cork City Council administrative area and 489 were delivered in Cork County Council’s administrative area and there was also a 22% reduction in the number of households on the social housing waiting list in Cork at the end of 2021 compared to the first annual assessment conducted in September 2016.

In 2021, the Government provided €265.05m in total funding for housing in Cork, €127.5m to Cork County Council and €137.55m for Cork City Council, a combined increase of 5.4% on 2021 funding.

Marking the anniversary of the plan, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said: “When we launched Housing for All our aim was that everyone should have access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price, built to a high standard and in the right place.

“We backed that with a guaranteed over €4 billion a year in housing investment and a series of actions to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030, including 90,000 social homes and 54,000 affordable homes.

“While there’s a lot of work still to do, we can see already, after the first 12 months that the plan is working in Cork and across the country.”

Commenting on the role of local authorities in delivering housing in Cork, the Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke said that Cork County Council and Cork City Council “are playing a central role in delivering housing in the county”.

“Over the past 12 months, the Government has provided resources and funding to the council to help it deliver for people in Cork.

“I’ve recently issued guidelines to both councils on the making of their county development plan to ensure it takes into account projected housing needs so that sufficient new homes can be built in key areas of housing demand. We have also streamlined the processes for the procurement of social housing.”