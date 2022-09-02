Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 20:40

Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 

The man appeared at Cork District Court by video-link from prison.
The case has been adjourned to later this month. 

Liam Heylin

DIRECTIONS from the DPP are awaited in the case against a 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork City that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Ian Horgan appeared at Cork District Court by video-link from prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “It was adjourned for DPP directions. Directions are not available. We would seek a four-week adjournment for DPP directions.” Frank Buttimer, defending, consented to that application. Judge Colm Roberts said, “Adjourned to September 28 — hopefully things will progress.”

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought charges against the defendant of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Mr Horgan, of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, Co Cork, was cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence when he was first charged.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had no income and an application was made for free legal aid. This was granted at Cork District Court.

Mr Horgan is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26, and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

Reports at the time stated that the intruder was masked. CCTV footage was harvested from the McCurtain Villas, Wycherley Terrace, College Rd, and Bandon Rd in an attempt to identify the culprit.

