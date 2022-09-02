How I met my partner: Young sweethearts finally got it right the second time round!

MARRIED twice, but only 'divorced' the once, Billy and Ellen Adams are a fairytale love story come true.

The pair met in Carbery Pony Club when they were 11 years old.

Ellen explained how they ended up getting married in a haybarn at the age of 11.

“Billy was a messer, but, a funny one. We had a lovely group of friends and had mighty fun. One day Billy’s messing went from flicking plaiting bands at my pony to get my attention, to him wanting to kiss me.”

Billy said to steal a kiss, he had no choice but to propose.

“Ellen had very long hair when she was 11. She was cute and caught my attention immediately. I went in for the kill and she shut me down. A kiss could only happen if we were married. So, the sensible thing to do was to get married.”

Billy and Ellen Adams.

Ellen said their first wedding was simple and stylish.

“Our priest was Darren O’Driscoll (son of solicitor Barry O’Driscoll, more on that later!), best man was Nick Lombard, maid of honour was Aine Crowley and flower girl was Catherine Murphy. Darren threw a pony’s rug over his shoulder and we picked a few daisies from the field for the wedding.”

Unfortunately, the wedding bliss did not last too long with Ellen filing for divorce the same day.

“Billy tried to push the kiss to the next phase. Too fast and furious for me, I knew I had to call our wedding off. We asked Barry O’Driscoll, the local solicitor, to do the proceedings for a divorce and we both signed a wrinkled piece of paper. I’m sure all the parents had fierce entertainment from us that year.”

The love story of Billy and Ellen came to an end for many years, until a much older and wiser Billy met a well-travelled Ellen.

Billy and Ellen Adams with their family.

“When we were in our 20s I heard she had come back from Australia and of course I had to have a look. The rumours were true. She looked hot. For months, she turned me down and for months I kept trying.

“We went on our first date to Baltimore, where she ordered a half dozen oysters. I thought wow, who orders oysters on a first date?”

“I knew Ellen was the one for me,” Billy said, “She always supports me, especially when I have mad decisions and most importantly she keeps me grounded and is definitely the most diplomatic person I know as she tries to see the good in every bad situation.”

The pair, who are now together since 2004 (18 years), have two great kids and several animals together.

Ellen went through the family: “Our kids are Tim, 8, and Meg, 6. We have two dogs, a cat, an African grey parrot, a terrapin and horses. It’s a madhouse and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Billy and Ellen Adams.

The couple got married, ‘for the second time’, in January 2013 at the Courtmacsherry Hotel and Coastal Cottages which is run by Billy.

“We decided on a humanist ceremony and it was so special and intimate. We had a marquee and lots of fake snow. It was a beautiful, dry, cold, crisp day and we loved the winter wedding theme.” Billy said there are challenges from time to time and he accepts that.

“It’s mad. Marriages will always have their ups and downs. You have to be realistic and expect that. It’s getting through all of the hard times that is what makes you stronger.”