Cork resident fundraising for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

A Pakistani man who now calls Cork home has appealed to people to educate themselves about global warming and make a real effort to help limit climate change.

It comes as devastating flooding in Pakistan continues to impact the country, with over 1,100 people killed this summer and thousands more injured and displaced.

Officials estimate that more than 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the flooding and roads, homes, bridges, and crops have been washed away.

Youghal resident Naeem Iqbal has set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes that he can raise money and donate directly to those worst affected.

Fundraising for flood relief in Pakistan. Pictured far left is organiser of fundraising efforts for the Al-Burhan Trust and Al-Khidmat Foundation Zia Ullah Bukhari with Muhammad Farooq Awan (third from the left) and the team of volunteers.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Iqbal said: “The areas that have been affected by the flooding are agricultural areas and those people live on agriculture, it’s their livelihood and their way of income.

“On that side of the country there are poor people and their houses are made with mud so their houses, cattle, and crops have been destroyed.

The crops are destroyed so the whole of Pakistan is going to face a food crisis. That’s a big concern for the economy as well.

Back in Pakistan, Mr Iqbal’s brother Muhammad Farooq Awan is raising money on behalf of the Al-Burhan Trust and Al-Khidmat Foundation alongside organiser Zia Ullah Bukhari and his team of volunteers.

People navigate through flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

All money raised through Mr Iqbal’s fundraising efforts will go directly to both causes to supply shelter, food and medication to those most in need in the short-term and in the future will go toward rebuilding homes, schools, hospitals and bridges.

Speaking about the impact that climate change is having on people, Mr Iqbal said:

We have to keep in mind that global warming is really affecting us. Some countries are going through a drought while others are suffering from floods because of global warming.

“China is going through a severe heatwave where three of its main rivers are drying out and Pakistan, Afghanistan and India are suffering from heavy floods and rain.

"It is the same with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, those are areas where you usually expect very little rain but now they have very heavy rainfall.

"We, as humans, need to look at our natural resources. We should work on green energy, cut back on fossil fuels and make small efforts such as recycling,” he said.

To make a donation, click here here