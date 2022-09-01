Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 18:25

Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious road traffic collision 

A man in his 70s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are understood to be serious. 
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious road traffic collision 

Gardaí are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in County Waterford this morning. 

At approximately 10.15am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on the N25 at Kinsalebeg.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are understood to be serious. 

No other injuries were reported.

Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Closeup of woman warming her hands on the heater at home during cold winter days. Heating season. Soaring energy bills will put more pressure on those already ‘at the pin of their collar’, says Cork TD
Social media stock Court hears 'someone who looks like you and carries your phone broke into a house'
Pictures: All hugs and smiles in Churchfield for the big first day Pictures: All hugs and smiles in Churchfield for the big first day
cork gardacork roadsroad safety
Met Éireann issues countrywide weather advisory; potential disruption over coming days

Met Éireann issues countrywide weather advisory; potential disruption over coming days

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more