Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 17:39

Met Éireann issues countrywide weather advisory; potential disruption over coming days

The advisory, issued today, will come into effect from 7pm tomorrow.
Met Éireann has issued a countrywide weather advisory informing the public that wet and windy weather over the next few days may cause disruption. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide weather advisory informing the public that wet and windy weather over the next few days "may cause disruption". 

The advisory, issued today, will come into effect from 7pm tomorrow and will remain until 7pm on Monday. 

The national weather forecaster has said it will be a mostly dry start tomorrow across Munster "with just isolated showers in eastern areas".

Cloud will increase in the west of the province as the day progresses with outbreaks of rain developing in the afternoon, and some heavy falls possible in the evening. 

Elsewhere in Munster, it is expected to stay drier, but there will be some scattered showers during the day

Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees in mostly light variable or southwesterly winds.

The national outlook for the weekend says that it will be wet and blustery at times as "a very unsettled spell begins".

