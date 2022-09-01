Pictures: All hugs and smiles in Churchfield for the big first day

In Churchfield, Scoil Padre Pio principal Ken Foley said there was a ‘great buzz’ yesterday morning as the school reopened.
“It was nice to welcome them all back into the school,” he said.
“The early start and junior infant students were very good.
"They were so confident and so excited coming in. It was seamless. There were no tears at all.
"There was a great buzz in the school. I’d say the parents were more emotional than the children.
“We are looking forward to a smooth and successful year ahead,” said the principal.
“It is a huge relief to have no restrictions and have everything back to normal in terms of the matches, the concerts, and parent-teacher meetings.
"It is such a relief to us that we can plan our trips to Shandon Bells and into town.”