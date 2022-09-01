Pictures: All hugs and smiles in Churchfield for the big first day

In Churchfield, Scoil Padre Pio principal Ken Foley said there was a ‘great buzz’ yesterday morning as the school reopened.

First time pupils Freya O'Connor-Walsh and Harley-Rose McCarthy, making friends.

“It was nice to welcome them all back into the school,” he said.

Alex Cooper, looking happy to attend Padre Pio NS in Churchfield for the first time.

“The early start and junior infant students were very good.

Alex Coveney and Michael Aherne, on their way back to Padre Pio NS in Churchfield.

"They were so confident and so excited coming in. It was seamless. There were no tears at all.

Mia Peyton and Madison Murphy, on their way back to Padre Pio NS.

"There was a great buzz in the school. I’d say the parents were more emotional than the children.

Sisters Kiara, Daria, Michalina, Zoe and Lucy Skulimowska, are all smiles before attending Padre Pio NS in Churchfield.

“We are looking forward to a smooth and successful year ahead,” said the principal.

Kyle Duggan, on his way back to Padre Pio NS in Churchfield.

“It is a huge relief to have no restrictions and have everything back to normal in terms of the matches, the concerts, and parent-teacher meetings.

First time pupils Archie O'Driscoll, Hudson Browne and Olivia Cullinane, playing together at Padre Pio NS.

"It is such a relief to us that we can plan our trips to Shandon Bells and into town.”