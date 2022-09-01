Safety works to begin on N73 Mallow to Michelstown Road

CONTRACTS have been formally signed for the upgrade works and safety works to begin on the main N73 Mallow to Mitchelstown Road between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke.

Cork County Council, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, commenced a tender process for the scheme in March 2022 which was won by Sorensen Civil Engineering. Construction has already begun and is expected to take 12 months.

The contracts were signed by Tim Lucey, the Chief Executive of Cork County Council and John Wallace, Managing Director of Sorensen Civil Engineering at Annabella House in Mallow.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said the end result of the project will benefit all road users.

“This section of road is particularly narrow and hasn’t been upgraded in many years. The beginning of works to make the road safer is very much welcomed.

“The end result of this project will be a modern road complete with an active travel facility. It will benefit all road users whether they travel on foot, by car, bike, bus or drive a heavy goods vehicle,” he added.

SAFETY

The Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty said the project is about ‘improving the safety’ of the N73 active travel and commercial activities.

“We’re committed to investing in the road network in North Cork and across the county and are working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

"This particular project is about improving the safety and the driveability of the N73 for both active travel and commercial activities.”

Councillors from the Municipal Districts of Kanturk/Mallow and Fermoy were also in attendance for the signing of the contracts at Annabella House in Mallow.