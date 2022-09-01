Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 11:17

Carrigaline couple involved in multi-vehicle collision to be laid to rest this weekend

John Patrick Allen and Berna Allen were killed in a crash outside Ringaskiddy

Roisin Burke

The funeral of the Carrigaline couple who lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision outside Carrigaline on Tuesday will take place this weekend.

John Patrick Allen, known as Pat, and Bernadette Allen, known as Berna, died when their car was involved in a crash along with two other cars and a car transporter truck on the N28 road near the Shannonpark roundabout.

The Allens lived in the Glenwood Estate, not far from the scene of accident and a friend of the couple described them as the nicest people you could meet.

“They were really lovely people, quiet, but not too quiet, they were a bit of craic as well,” Barry Cogan told The Echo.

The couple were members of the Raffeen Creek Golf Club and the club dinner, due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled as a gesture of respect.

Berna was also a Girl Guide leader in the area and Pat was a retired accountant who had previously worked with Erin Foods in Skibbereen.

Pat and Berna had six children, Barbara, Ken, Bob, John, Gary and Eric and 16 grandchildren, Kevin, Kate, John, Toby, Bethan, Henry, Oscar, Peter, Emily, Stephanie, Pippa, Ria, Conor, Joey, Annie and Nina as well as one great-grandchild Noah.

The couple will be reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Friday, Sept 2, from 5pm until 6pm.

On Saturday there will be a requiem Mass at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, before taking the pair to their final resting place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigaline.

Mourners are asked to make a donation to Marymount Hospice in lieu of flowers.

corkcarrigalineroad safety
