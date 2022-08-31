Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September

A petrol-fuelled festival of lights and metal is coming to Cork.

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 9-11. The convoy is the largest organised road trip in Europe and this year the event will have the highest ever number of car entries including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Bentley and Maserati.

On Friday, September 9, Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide in Co Dublin to Co Cork, with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy, and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale in Co Cork. The first finish line overnight stay will be at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry.

The rare supercars will be in Fermoy, at the Circle K at 12.30pm and the gleaming convoy will be in Kinsale for lunch at 1pm.

This year the event will have the first ever Ecto-1 Ghostbusters Car built in Ireland proudly presented by Galway Bay Brewery. The build commenced with a 1960 Cadillac and took five years to transform into Ecto-1 including the iconic roof rack, Proton Packs for all of the crew, Ecto Goggles, P.K.E. Meters, and a slew of Ghost Traps.

The car is 23 ft long with a straight piped short block V8 motor. For Cannonball it is fitted with a laser light show and smoke machines.

Spectators will get up close and personal with 200 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for with both drivers and spectators in fancy dress.

On Saturday, September 10 the convoy will leave Killarney and take a fuel stop at Circle K Ballysimon and then lunch at The Oslo Bar in Salthill Co Galway and onwards to Sligo town for the second finish line and overnight stay.

On Sunday, September 11 the start line will be at Rosses Point Sligo and then lunch at Kilronan Castle in Ballyfarnon with a fuel up at Casey’s Circle K in Co Roscommon before a big dramatic final finish line in Trim Co Meath on Sunday, September 11 at 6pm.

Cork-based charity, the Hope Foundation, is the chosen charity for Cannonball again for 2022. The Hope Foundation does incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India. Hope funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children The event has already raised €1,298,779 for Irish charities and organisers are hoping to reach €250,000 for Hope by the end of September 2022.

