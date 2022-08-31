Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 13:23

Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork

The parcel destinations were Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.
Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork

As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €149,000.

Echo reporter

As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €149,000.

The seizures included almost 23kgs of cannabis infused edibles, over 5kgs of herbal cannabis and 1,000 Zopiclone tablets, as well as small quantities of benzylpiperazine and benzodiazepine tablets, cannabis oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in multiple locations across North America, Europe and Asia. 

The parcel destinations were Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Revenue seize drugs worth over €149,000 concealed in parcels
Revenue seize drugs worth over €149,000 concealed in parcels

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘document’, ‘toys’, ‘blankets’, ‘textiles’, ‘make up’, ‘dolls’ and ‘clothing’.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

More in this section

Cork City Council against GAA housing proposal; County board 'surprised' by opinion  Cork City Council against GAA housing proposal; County board 'surprised' by opinion 
Short-term plan to house 80 refugees at Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed Short-term plan to house 80 refugees at Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed
‘They were really lovely people’: Shock at deaths of local couple in N28 tragedy  ‘They were really lovely people’: Shock at deaths of local couple in N28 tragedy 
revenuecork crime
Appeals lodged over redevelopment plans for Cork's South Docklands

Appeals lodged over redevelopment plans for Cork's South Docklands

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more