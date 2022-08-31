Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork

As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €149,000.

The seizures included almost 23kgs of cannabis infused edibles, over 5kgs of herbal cannabis and 1,000 Zopiclone tablets, as well as small quantities of benzylpiperazine and benzodiazepine tablets, cannabis oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in multiple locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

The parcel destinations were Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Revenue seize drugs worth over €149,000 concealed in parcels

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘document’, ‘toys’, ‘blankets’, ‘textiles’, ‘make up’, ‘dolls’ and ‘clothing’.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.