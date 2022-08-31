Cork's French Film Festival launched in style aboard 126 year old French ship

THE Cork French Film Festival is back for its 33rd year this weekend, with a bumper programme featuring some of the greatest ever Francophone film directors and actors.

The longest running French film festival in Ireland was fittingly launched on Tuesday with a champagne reception aboard the Belem, a 126-year-old French sailing ship, as it was docked in Cork city.

The launch was attended by the Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of France in Ireland, Marianne Barkan-Cowdy, as well as officials from Cork City Council, Cork Chamber, the Defence Forces and many other distinguished guests.

Honorary Consul of France in Cork, Kerry and Waterford, and a Director of Alliance Française de Cork, Josselin Le Gall, said that there was no “more fitting launch” than aboard the French ship that has escaped Caribbean volcanic eruptions in a past life, as well as being briefly owned by the Guinness Family in the 1920s.

Valérie David-McGonnell Alliance Française de Cork President and Josselin Le Gall Alliance Française de Cork Board Member Pictured at The Cork French Film Festival launch on board the tall ship The Belem on kennedy Quay.Photo: Gerard McCarthy

“She is a beautiful ship with a fantastic history and we are delighted to bring her to Cork,” he said.

This year’s festival runs from September 1 to 4 at the Gate Cinema, with 11 films crossing a variety of genres from comedy, drama, thrillers and romance. In addition, a 12th film will be screened for post-primary schools, on September 27 and 28.

The festival programme has been curated and managed by Green Ray Film Agency, and directed by Josselin Le Gall and Valérie David-McGonnell for Alliance Française de Cork.

Alliance Française de Cork has been operating for 75 years, and their film festival has grown from small beginnings more than three decades ago, having welcomed huge names in the French film world to Cork over the years.

Cllr Des Cahill and Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damien Boylan Pictured at The Cork French Film Festival launch on board the tall ship The Belem on kennedy Quay.Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Speaking aboard the Belem on Tuesday, Valérie David-McGonnell said that the Cork French Film Festival is much loved amongst the French speaking community in Cork, but that there is something for everyone, no matter their French speaking ability.

“This festival is not just for people who already speak French, because all films are subtitled in English,” she said.

“The festival is really for everyone, people who speak French, people who don’t speak French, people who love France, and people who just like good cinema,” she added.