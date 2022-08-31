Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

‘They were really lovely people’: Shock at deaths of local couple in N28 tragedy 

Diversions were put in place and a section of the road was closed for much of the day yesterday as garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and vehicles involved.

Roisin Burke and Amy Nolan 

THERE is shock in Carrigaline after an elderly couple from the area died in a multi-vehicle collision on the N28 yesterday.

Another person was also brought to hospital following the major incident near the Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline.

The collision, which involved a car transporter and three vehicles, occurred at approximately 11am and prompted a massive multi-agency response.

The couple who died have been named locally as John Patrick and Bernadette Allen, both in their 80s. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their remains were removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The driver of a second car was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Gardaí said his injuries are not life-threatening.

“The drivers of the transporter and third car involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment,” said a Garda spokesperson.

The Allens lived in the Glenwood Estate, not far from the scene of the accident. 

A friend of the couple described them as the nicest people you could meet.

“They were really lovely people — quiet, but not too quiet, they were a bit of craic as well,” Barry Cogan told The Echo.

Bernadette was known to be a keen golfer and a girl guides leader in the area, and John Patrick was a retired accountant who had previously worked with Erin Foods in Skibbereen.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath extended his sympathies to all involved. 

“It is shocking news,” he said.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to all involved, especially the family of the elderly couple that lost their lives in this horrific tragedy.”

Diversions were put in place and a section of the road was closed for much of the day yesterday as garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and vehicles involved.

“The vehicle was heading towards Ringaskiddy and the car transporter was heading for the roundabout,” a garda source told The Echo.

“That’s where the forensic scene investigators will come up with the answers.

“We are trying to piece together exactly what happened, and that will all form part of the investigation.”

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” a spokesperson stated.

“They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10.45am and 11am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.”

Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

