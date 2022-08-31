Cork town to receive funding to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts

BANDON town will receive €100,000 as part of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative initiated by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.

Overall 26 towns nationally are set to benefit from the €2.6 million funds. The projects will include upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture, and canopies.

The investment aims to help make rural towns more vibrant, and attractive places.

The 26 towns due to receive the funding were selected by each local authority in consultation with local businesses and community groups.

Local authorities are to begin advertising for applications immediately.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible. I want as many businesses as possible and property owners to get involved and avail of this funding.

“You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours. Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture for your customers to enjoy,” she added.

Ian Talbot of Chambers Ireland said: “Continued investment in our towns is a critical driver of the domestic economy. In the post-Covid landscape, including the rapid evolution of flexible working arrangements, making our towns more attractive places to live and work is essential to wellbeing and economic growth.”

Local businesses and retailers in the respective towns are encouraged to apply for grants to improve the façade of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture.