Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision in Cork.

The incident occurred on the N28 between Shannon Park in Carrigaline and Shanbally Village.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the N28 between Shannonpark and Shanbally Village, Co Cork.

"Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended.

"No further details are available at this time."