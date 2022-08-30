WRC propose public sector pay package following 19 hours of talks

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) this morning proposed a public service pay package aimed at resolving differences between public service unions and Government officials following over 19 hours of talks.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) Public Services Committee (PSC) subsequently met to consider the proposal at 10am today.

The package would see pay increases of 3% with effect from February 2 2022, 2% from March 1 2023 and 1.5% or €750 (whichever is the greater) from October 1 2023. This is in addition to 1% or €500, whichever is greater, due at the beginning of October 2022.

The minimum payment of €750 a year from next October means the package would be worth 8% to a worker earning €25,000 a year and 7% to a person on €37,500 a year.

This morning’s PSC meeting decided that individual unions should now consult members, through ballots and other means, on the package in advance of a collective decision on whether to accept or reject the package. This will take place at a further PSC meeting on Friday October 7, where voting will be weighted to reflect the number of public servants that each union represents.

PSC chairperson Kevin Callinan said he believed the outcome of this long process was the best that could currently be achieved through negotiations.

“We’ll now be explaining this package to union members, who will have the final say in ballots. Neither side has achieved all it sought, but this package is a significant improvement on the pay terms of Building Momentum, and it is worth more to those who need it most.

"This underlines the importance of the unions’ decision to invoke the review clause in the current agreement.

“Over the past weeks, Minister (Michael) McGrath and his Government colleagues have repeatedly promised to supplement pay measures with other cost-of-living supports through the Labour-Employer Economic Forum (LEEF) process and the forthcoming Budget. Workers will now expect delivery on that promise. A Government failure to deliver will certainly impact the ballots that will shortly get underway,” he said.

PSC secretary John King said the PSC was also recommending that planned industrial action ballots be suspended while unions consult on the WRC package.