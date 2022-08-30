Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 11:11

Two seriously assaulted by group of males at house in Ballincollig 

A man and a woman were seriously injured and taken to CUH last night, following an altercation involving a group of males at a house in Ballincollig. 
Gardaí pictured at Innishmore Square, Ballincollig where two people were attacked by a gang in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Pic Provision

Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a man and a woman at a house in Innishmore Square in Ballincollig in the early hours of this morning. 

Shortly before 1am on Tuesday, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted about an altercation involving a group of males at the house. 

A man (60's) and woman (30's) were seriously injured during the incident, and were removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH). 

It is understood that their injuries are not life threatening. 

A number of items were recovered by Gardaí outside the property, including a golf club and hammer. 

The scene was preserved overnight and is currently being examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.

"An investigation into all of the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time," said a Garda spokesperson. 

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to those who were in the Innishmore Square area shorty before 1am this morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," they added. 

