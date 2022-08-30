‘Alarmingly high’ numbers waiting for NCT

A CORK TD has called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to address the ongoing backlog for NCTs, in light of “alarmingly high” numbers on waiting lists across the country.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has called on Mr Ryan and the Road Safety Authority to look at different avenues to address the NCT backlog.

A parliamentary question from Mr Moynihan revealed that 8,891 vehicles are on the priority list and are waiting for an NCT that was supposed to be due between January and June of this year.

There are a further 662,156 vehicles on the waiting list for an NCT between July and December of this year.

In Cork, between the county’s six NCT centres, there are 324 vehicles that are still waiting for an NCT that was due between January and June 2022.

There are a further 1,565 vehicles in Cork that are awaiting an NCT that is due between July and December of this year.

The average wait time for an NCT in Cork currently stands at 24 days.

Mr Moynihan said he has been contacted by a number of constituents who are “justifiably frustrated” with the process.

“I understand that the first half of the year is always the busiest time for the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) as the NCT is due on the anniversary of the vehicle’s registration date and most registrations occur earlier in the year,” he said.

“This year has been especially challenging for NCTS with the impact of Covid, which caused significant staff absenteeism levels at test centres and in the call centre.

“However, it is unacceptable that motorists have to wait months to receive an appointment to have their car tested. Driving without a valid NCT is illegal. People simply cannot be left without access to their vehicles due to a backlog in the system. It’s causing untold stress for families.”

Mr Moynihan suggested that the commercial testing service could be used to deal with the backlog of NCTs and reduce the priority list for NCT appointment dates.

“Given these alarmingly high figures, it is imperative that other avenues other than recruitment should be considered to address this growing issue and to ensure that cars are tested in a timely manner,” he said.

A spokesperson for Applus+, the company operating the NCT service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority, said that the NCT service is experiencing “high demand” at present.

They added that Covid continues to “severely impact” operations, with high levels of customer no-shows and late cancellations, as well as staff absences.

However, the spokesperson said that “any customer booking an NCT for their car four weeks before its due date should be able to have their car tested on time at most test centres” as test appointments are being released continually, along with appointments that become available through cancellations or rescheduling.