Cork traffic: Caution advised following collision on N20

Cork City Fire Brigade said traffic is building in the area as they deal with the incident. 
Cork City Fire Brigade in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the N20 at Rathduff. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Echo reporter

Motorists in Cork have been advised to take care on approach to the Rathduff area of the N20, where emergency services are currently dealing with a road collision. 

Cork City Fire Brigade have shared a picture from the scene and said traffic is building in the area as they deal with the incident. 

"We are currently at a Road Traffic Collision on the N20 at Rathduff," the service said on social media. 

"Traffic is backed up as a result. Traffic restrictions are in place.

"Please use caution on your approach." 

More to follow. 

