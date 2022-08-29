Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:51

Planned works may cause disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city

During the essential planned works, homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.
Traffic management in the form of a lane closure will be in place near The Crow’s Nest while the works are being carried out.

Irish Water is advising that planned water works could lead to disruption to supply in parts of the city this week. 

The utility, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will be carrying out water main connection works near The Crow’s Nest, Victoria Cross, which it says could result in disruption to supply in the surrounding areas from 8pm on Tuesday, August 30 to midnight on Wednesday, August 31.

In addition, the utility is advising customers on Carrigrohane Road (N22), Victoria Cross and Farranlea Road, that as part of water mains improvement works being delivered, there may be disruption to water supply in these areas also during the same times.

It says that during these essential planned works, homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Traffic management in the form of a lane closure will be in place near The Crow’s Nest while the works are being carried out.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works,” a spokesperson said.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

