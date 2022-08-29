Irish Water says upcoming works could impact water supply in parts of Douglas

Irish Water is advising customers in Douglas that the utility will commence works this week on the installation of new wastewater and water connections on a short section of Carrigaline Road (R609).

The works, which will take approximately two weeks to complete, will take place south of the Douglas Pitch and Putt and adjacent to Darraglynn Nursing Home.

They are aimed at improving the water supply in the area.

Traffic restrictions will be in place during the works, with the company saying that pedestrian management will be in place as well as a stop-and-go traffic system. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

During the works, homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

An Irish Water spokesperson said that work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works,” the spokesperson added.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/