Fire service reports busy weekend dealing with gorse fires

Cork City Fire Brigade has reported a busy weekend, dealing with outdoor fires, some of which were set maliciously, as well as road traffic collisions and river rescues.

Gerry Myers, third officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, said the fire service had been extremely busy since mid-afternoon on Sunday, and as the sun set on Sunday evening crews were still working to extinguish a gorse fire in Whitechurch.

“We had four pumps operating at one time, we were in Glanmire, Fair Hill, Blarney, twice, and we’re up in Whitechurch now with Mallow Fire Brigade, they’re backing us up with a water tanker up near the national school up in Whitechurch,” Mr Myers said.

“It was a gorse fire, which was heading toward forestry, so we had to tackle it fairly quickly.”

Mr Myers said the fire service had dealt with a road traffic collision in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon, but thankfully nobody had been injured.

“We’ve just been very busy since about 4.30pm today, with a high volume of routine call-outs,” he said.

“We’ve been dealing mostly dealing with gorse fires on the southside and the northside, mainly on the northside, and a lot of those would have been set maliciously, they wouldn’t have been accidental fires.”

Mr Myers said accidental fires were commonplace too, and he would appeal to people to be extra vigilant, as grass and gorse is exceptionally dry at this time of year, and fire can spread in instants.

“A gorse fire can go out of control very quickly, and can have tragic consequences, so we are asking people to be extremely careful,” he said.

Officers from Cork City Fire Brigade also assisted with a number of river and sea rescues over the weekend.

The fire service was also in attendance on Saturday afternoon when a partial quay wall collapse led to the temporary closure of the South Gate Bridge.