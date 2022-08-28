Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 17:03

Calls for urgent intervention following latest quay wall collapse

This is the latest in a number of quay collapses along that stretch of the south channel of the River Lee.
Calls for urgent intervention following latest quay wall collapse

The quay wall at the car park beside the South Gate Bridge which collapsed in Cork on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Donal O’Keeffe

Members of Cork City Council have called for urgent intervention after a quay wall collapse caused the temporary closure of Cork’s South Gate Bridge on Saturday.

The collapse occurred on the wall adjacent to the north-eastern side of the bridge, at the quay wall of the car park which adjoins South Main Street and the Grand Parade.

The bridge was temporarily closed, with no vehicular access to French’s Quay and Barrack Street from South Main Street, while the Fire Service liaised with an engineer to assess the damage.

The pavement on the north-eastern side of the bridge remained closed on Sunday.

This is the latest in a number of quay wall collapses along that stretch of the south channel of the River Lee.

Independent Cork City councillor Kieran McCarthy said the city could not afford to wait any longer to address the serious problem of crumbling quay walls.

“This is my third time calling for urgent intervention over the space of a few months, and I’m disappointed this hasn’t been dealt with more urgency,” he said.

“The south channel is very narrow, and you have a number of old weirs, as well as the South Gate Bridge itself, all of which serve to increase the speed of the water there, exacerbating the damage to the walls.

“The South Gate Bridge is a key traffic artery, and we need to ensure its safety as a matter of urgency,” Cllr McCarthy said.

Sinn Féin city councillor Mick Nugent said he was glad the bridge had been reopened, but said the damage to the quay wall was worrying.

“This latest collapse illustrates that we urgently need a complete scoping exercise to determine the status of all of our quay walls and bridges,” Cllr Nugent said.

Independent councillor Mick Finn said he was calling for urgent intervention to protect the safety and security of the city’s infrastructure.

“I have already tabled a motion calling for action to address the crumbling quays in the historic heart of the area that I represent,” Cllr Finn said.

He said the latest collapse underlined the need to expedite flood relief works, which would include quay repair and restoration, once legal issues are resolved.

Cllr Lorna Bogue, of An Rabharta Glas, said she would echo calls for urgent intervention, but said Government needed to increase funding to the City Council.

“We just don’t receive sufficient funding to look after key infrastructure like this, and that needs to change,” she said.

Cork City Council was contacted for comment.

Read More

Magic of cinema for a bargain price: Cork film fans can enjoy National Cinema Day

More in this section

You can leave your hat on: Dozens take part in naked bike ride through Cork city  You can leave your hat on: Dozens take part in naked bike ride through Cork city 
LATEST: Cork city bridge reopens to traffic following wall collapse LATEST: Cork city bridge reopens to traffic following wall collapse
Garda Stock Hundreds of Gardaí to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
cork city centrecork city council
Former councillor to be laid to rest following fatal collision

Former councillor to be laid to rest following fatal collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more