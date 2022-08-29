'Demand continues to outstrip supply': Month-long hosepipe ban for West Cork

A HOSEPIPE ban is set to come into effect for 30 areas in West Cork from midnight tonight for a period of four weeks.

Irish Water said the conservation order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

It prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities, for example watering gardens attached to a business premises.

The move follows a long period of dry weather combined with a large increase in demand, as a result of which water supplies in West Cork have come under severe stress, Irish Water has said.

Irish Water has explained that with below-average rainfall every month since November 2021, bar June this year, water sources now need six to eight weeks of rainfall to replenish. They added that a further spell of dry, warm weather is forecast for the next two weeks, which will increase the pressure on already depleted water supplies.

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, is currently tankering water to three supplies and they say there is a potential need for tankering to additional supplies in the West Cork area in the next two weeks.

Margaret Attridge of Irish Water, said: “Irish Water’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services.

“Water levels at our surface water and ground water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows.

"As demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order to safeguard local water supplies. We will continue to analyse water consumption levels while the Water Conservation Order is in place.

“It is essential that our water supply is protected if we are to avoid restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.”

The supplies impacted by the hosepipe ban are: Adrigole, Dunmanway, Allihies, Durrus, Bantry, Dursey Island, Bayview, Glengarriff, Caheragh, Goleen, Cahermore, Johnstown, Cape Clear, Kealkill, Castletownbere, Kilcrohane, Clonakilty, Lyre Clonakilty, Cluain Court Allihies, Reenmeen West, Coppeen, Skibbereen, Crookhaven, Skibbereen, Crosterra, Tarelton, Drinagh, Toormore, Dromore Bantry, and Whiddy Island.

Visit https://www.water.ie/conservation/home/water-conservation-calculator/ for water-saving tips.