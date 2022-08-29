Character of Cork: O’Sullivan keeps expanding horizons

CORK woman Lisa O’Sullivan has artistic creativity running through her veins.

From playing music to studying art and learning to make her own work, Lisa lives, breathes and sleeps the arts.

Originally from North Cork, Lisa lives in the city with her husband Steve McGovern and her two children Cíala and Conor.

A part-time musician and music teacher, Lisa is in full-time education, doing a four year degree in Fine Art with MTU Crawford College of Art and Design.

“I’m getting back to my dream which was to actually study art,” she said.

“At the moment I’m exploring all sorts, I’m really interested in print, painting and drawing but exploring all areas from multimedia to metalwork, woodwork, print drawing.”

The fiddle player is also an art manager working in administration on a part time basis at Wandesford Quay, looking after Backwater Studio, Cork Printmakers and the Lavit Gallery.

“I’ve always worked in the arts, I worked in community arts for 15 years, events, arts manager, organiser, so this is kind of full circle where I’m training to be the artist that I used to work with and nurture,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to add to my skills of organising.

“It was always a dream to go to college to study arts. I think now is a really good time and opportunity to explore all that.”

Lisa has worked with Cork Community Art Link, Mayfield Arts, Sounds from a Safe Harbour fest amongst others as well as playing with the renowned Cork based trad band ‘The Ceili Allstars’.

One of the best things about Lisa’s lifestyle is getting to play music with friends on a weekly basis putting on gigs in well-known Cork venues such as Sin E, The Corner House and Charlies.

“I play sessions every week, post-Covid it is just so joyful to be back doing that every week because we so totally missed it.”

Over the years, Lisa says one of the things that has served her well is listening to her gut instincts.

“It’s never wrong, if you believe in something, feel the fear and do it anyway.”

Adding to the wisdom, Lisa said the best piece of advice she ever got was to find people who make you laugh.

“I think it’s really important to surround yourself with good people.”

When not playing music, creating art or being a part of her busy family, Lisa said she enjoys gardening or meeting up with her friends.

“We have a group of friends that play sessions at houses. We meet up and swap tunes and mark occasions by eating food and having fun.”

Lisa said she gravitates to characters that have warmth, humour and a drop of magic.

“Someone you love to listen to, that’s the key.”

Lisa O'Sulilvan

Something she wished she had learned earlier was to let things fall into place.

“If I could tell a younger me anything I would tell her to stop worrying so much about the future. Things generally work out the way they should and make the most of where you are, because time is fleeting.”

While Lisa acknowledged the vast developments of the 21st century, the musician said she thought that people has lost a connection with the land.

“A generation or two ago people had a real connection with the land, now we are completely removed,” she said.

“I think there is an ache in us to get back to the spirituality and folk experiences of the land. I think there is a longing to get back to our roots.”