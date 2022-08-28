Scullion to play two gigs in Cork

IRISH band Scullion have announced two Cork dates as part of a nationwide tour launching their new album.

Scullion’s latest album ‘Time Has Made A Change in Me’ is due out on September 30 and the band take to the road throughout the next few months for gigs in Cork, Clare, Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Meath, Down and Kerry.

“Songs shift, change shape and come alive in magical ways when shared live,” Philip King of Scullion says. “The electricity generated is palpable and energising.

“To head out on the road with these songs this Autumn, bring them to life and share them with audiences around the country is going to be a real delight. Can’t wait.”

The two Cork gigs confirmed so far are in Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob, on September 24, and a performance in The Inkwell Theatre in Tracton on October 29. The band were also also in Cork in recent days, performing a special gig at Allihies Copper Mine Museum on the Beara Peninsula.

Formed in the mid-1970s, promoters say Scullion are ‘revered and feted as one of Ireland’s most innovative, original and brilliant live bands’.

“Their upcoming new record emphasises the band’s musical curiosity and like all of the band records, it breaks new ground,” the promoter said.

“James Joyce, Bob Dylan and Sufjan Stevens are also woven into the DNA of this record, with the inspirational music of Sonny Condell beating at the heart of the thing.”

For 2022 live show dates and tickets visit https://www.scullion.com/

To preorder Scullion’s album and listen to recent singles, go to https://linktr.ee/scullionband