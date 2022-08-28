Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 16:27

Former councillor to be laid to rest following fatal collision

Former Cllr Betty Wall pictured in 2003. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

Tributes have been paid to the well-known local woman who died following a fatal road traffic collision in Midleton on Friday morning.

The woman has been named locally as Betty Wall, a very popular and respected former independent town councillor in Midleton.

Ms Wall, who succeeded her husband Donal onto the council, served for several years and was considered in the town to be a tireless community activist.

Ms Wall will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Fine Gael county councillor Michael Hegarty said Ms Wall would be sadly missed by all who had known her.

“She was a great lady, and my sympathies go out to her family, she was a former town councillor in Midleton, as was her late husband, she was a mighty community worker and activist, and a very nice woman,” Cllr Hegarty said.

“Her family one time had a bar in Midleton, what’s now known as the Maple Leaf, and she would have been very well-known and well-respected in the town.”

Fianna Fáil county councillor Ann Marie Ahern said she had gone to school with Ms Wall’s daughter and she knew the family very well.

“It’s just a terrible tragedy, they’re such a lovely family, and Betty and her husband Donie served the town so well on the town council over the years, my deepest condolences are with the family,” Cllr Ahern said.

Fine Gael county councillor Susan McCarthy offered her condolences to Ms Wall’s family.

“It’s a very difficult time for them, and in very tragic circumstances,” Cllr McCarthy said.

“Betty and her late husband Donal were very well known and well liked, and they both served the town very well, and my sympathies are with the family.”

Born Elizabeth Lucey in Canovee in West Cork, Ms Wall was described by her family as “younger in spirit than her 80 years”.

Ms Wall was predeceased by her husband Donal, and by their son Francis (Freddy).

She is survived by her children, their wives and partners, her grandchildren, her sisters, and their extended family.

Ms Wall will repose at O’Farrell’s Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton from 5pm to 6.30pm on Monday evening. Her funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton, at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the single car road traffic collision, in which Ms Wall died, which occurred on St Mary’s Road in Midleton at approximately 10:30am on Friday.

Ms Wall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators were requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

