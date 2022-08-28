Magic of cinema for a bargain price: Cork film fans can enjoy National Cinema Day

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 08:30

More than 95% of cinemas in Ireland are taking part in this initiative.

Cork movie buffs are being encouraged to take advantage of a special offer to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3, with admission tickets at participating cinemas reduced to just €4. 

More than 95% of cinemas in Ireland are taking part in this initiative, including Gate Cinemas; Omniplex Cinemas, Reel Cinemas; Arc Cinemas; Cineworld; Eclipse Cinemas; Eye Cinema; IMC Cinemas; Movies@ Cinemas; Odeon Cinemas; Pálás Cinema and Vue Cinemas. 

They offering a variety of new and recent releases for audiences to enjoy, including family favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen. 

Award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, director of the recently released Joyride starring Olivia Colman and Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, is a strong supporter of the initiative.

"There's nothing quite like the magic of cinema; experiencing the shared waves of emotion; laughing and crying in the dark among strangers!" she said. "It's one of life’s great joys! 

"I can’t wait to celebrate National Cinema Day in my local cinema, revelling in the epic power and beauty of the big screen!”

For many years, Ireland has had the highest cinema attendance per capita in Europe and, off the back of a blockbuster summer, the cinema industry in Ireland has united to celebrate the important place it has in Irish life.

“Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years and we are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases," Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas commented. "It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on 3rd September 2022. 

"There will be something for everyone to enjoy! See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment!” 

Tickets

 Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas and at the box office from Monday August 29.

Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings, some of the movies showing include: Nope; Top Gun: Maverick; Bullet Train; Spider-Man: No Way Home (The More Fun Stuff Version); Beast; E.T. (40th Anniversary); The Invitation; An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl); The Forgiven; Fall; Blackbird and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (40th Anniversary).

