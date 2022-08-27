Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 12:45

‘A Dáil stuffed full of landlords’: Cork TD calls for people to think about their vote 

Cork TD Mick Barry said landlords are massively over-represented in the Dáil. 
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien suggested yesterday that one of the possible reforms of ethics rules for politicians could be declaring accommodation “arrangements” TDs and senators have with local authorities.

Roisin Burke

POLITICIANS should have a legal requirement to declare their interests, a Cork TD has said.

“About 5% of the population are landlords but about a quarter of TDs are, with a huge cluster of them swelling the ranks of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.”

Mr Barry said he was in favour of making it a legal requirement for politicians to declare their interests, and that he wanted people to think about their vote with all information available.

“I’m also in favour of people giving careful consideration before they cast their votes next time around as to whether they think we should have a Dáil stuffed full of landlords at any time let alone in the middle of a housing crisis,” said the Solidary TD.

“I think that a Dáil stuffed full of renters would have been far less likely, for example, to lift the ban on evictions and open the door to the skyrocketing homeless numbers we’ve seen today.”

It comes after it was revealed that junior minister Robert Troy had not correctly declared several properties on the Dáil’s official list of members’ interests in recent years.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath resigned this week following mounting pressure and a call from the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan for two probes into what he called “significant errors” in his declarations that he claimed undermined trust in the political system.

Mr Troy had said that he would amend his declarations, but the ethics watchdog clarified that he did not need to officially declare that he had sold a house in Mullingar to Westmeath County Council in 2018 for €230,000.

The controversy has prompted a debate around the strength of ethics legislation for public representatives, and Government ministers have claimed that the issues that have arisen will be dealt with as part of a review into ethics reforms that was announced in November last year by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

