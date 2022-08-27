Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 11:41

Hundreds of Gardaí to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Síochána.
The gardaí will retrace the steps of Michael Staines and his force, which marched from the Gresham Hotel in O’Connell Street to Dublin Castle via Dame Street a century ago.

Michelle Devane, PA

About 450 gardaí are due to take part in a parade marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle for the handover of policing duties from the British.

They will also replicate a photograph of Mr Staines and the force as they arrived through the Palace Gate.

The parade will include members of the Garda band, the ceremonial unit, officers corps and other units.

