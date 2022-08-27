Cork book honour for Ciara’s second novel

A COMING-OF-AGE novel has been chosen as County Cork’s One County, One Book 2022.

One County, One Book, which is an initiative by Cork County Council Library and Arts Service to introduce young people to Irish authors, returns for its second year in a row.

The title chosen for 2022 is Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth.

One County, One Book is designed to showcase homegrown literature, with libraries across the county giving prominent placement to the chosen book in its branches, and to promote literacy as part of its community outreach programmes to young people.

As part of the initiative, young adults and teens will be encouraged to read Not My Problem and they will have opportunities to meet the author and discuss the book in October and November.

Not My Problem is described by Cork County Council Library as “a heart-tugging, coming-of-age novel that deals with issues such as addiction and loneliness but ultimately is filled with love and explores the deep bonds that go hand in hand with true friendship”.

The book’s author, Ciara Smyth, lives in Belfast and combines working as a full-time social worker with writing prize-winning young adult fiction.

Her first novel, The Falling in Love Montage, was shortlisted for the An Post Irish Book Awards in 2020 and won the Junior Juries category of the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards in 2021. Not My Problem is Ciara’s second young adult novel and won the Waterstones Children’s Prize Older Readers category in 2022 as well as being shortlisted for the An Post Irish Book Awards in 2022.

Emer O’Brien, Cork County Librarian, said library staff were delighted to announce Not My Problem as the 2022 One County, One Book read for teens.

“With this programme we aim to promote literacy and reading for pleasure among young adults while exploring emotions, themes and characters that they may experience in real-life through the medium of fiction,” Ms O’Brien said.

will be available in all branch and mobile libraries across the county from September. The project is funded by Cork County Council Library and Creative Ireland.