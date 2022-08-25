Gardaí making enquiries following incident in Cork; man (30s) taken to hospital

Gardaí are making enquiries following an incident in Douglas last night that saw one man hospitalised.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

Garda enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this evening:

“Gardaí are making enquiries following an incident in Douglas, Co. Cork yesterday, 24th August.

“The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 9pm.

“A man (30s) was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.”