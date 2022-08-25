Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 17:49

Gardaí making enquiries following incident in Cork; man (30s) taken to hospital

No arrests have been made at this time.
Gardaí making enquiries following incident in Cork; man (30s) taken to hospital

Gardaí are making enquiries following an incident in Douglas last night that saw one man hospitalised.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí are making enquiries following an incident in Douglas last night that saw one man hospitalised.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

Garda enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this evening:

“Gardaí are making enquiries following an incident in Douglas, Co. Cork yesterday, 24th August.

“The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 9pm.

“A man (30s) was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.”

More in this section

Dozens of new jobs as doors set to reopen at the Viaduct Dozens of new jobs as doors set to reopen at the Viaduct
'A great boost to the Northside': Works underway to enable development of 265 new homes at St Kevin's  'A great boost to the Northside': Works underway to enable development of 265 new homes at St Kevin's 
Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’ Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’
cork garda
<p>Ivanna McMahon (27) from Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare who was crowned Miss Ireland 2022. Picture: Brian McEvoy</p>

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, but it's been amazing": UCC graduate crowned Miss Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more