Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

IndieCork back on the big screen

The festival will be held at The Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9.
At the Gate Cinema for the launch of the IndieCork 2022 film festival, sponsored by Blacknight, was festival co-director, Mick Hannigan, rear, centre, with filmmakers Paddy O’Shea, Eddie Noonan, Renata Lima, Emmet O’Brien, and Emma Bowell.  Picture: Marcin Lewandowski

Echo reporter

The IndieCork film festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The festival will be held at The Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9.

In 2021, IndieCork achieved BAFTA-qualifying status, meaning that short films from the UK that have been selected at the festival are eligible for the BAFTA short film award.

In addition, IndieCork has announced that Irish web company Blacknight is the headline sponsor of the festival for the seventh year.

Mick Hannigan, festival co-director, said: “We established this festival as a platform for nurturing new talent and we feel we’ve achieved this goal. This year, we’ve some very special screenings and events to mark this significant milestone.

“We’re grateful to all our supporters and to the filmmakers for their contribution to the success of IndieCork over the past 10 years. We’re also extremely appreciative of the long-term support of Blacknight in particular, which has enabled the festival to nurture independent filmmaking.”

Festival co-director, Úna Feely, said: “We’re really excited about IndieCork’s 10th birthday. IndieCork is also a meeting place for filmmakers, where they can network, attend workshops, and connect with audiences.

“Our particular focus on independent filmmaking means we have discoveries from emerging directors, and, also, we’ll have our biggest guest list at the festival so far. There are many people to thank this year and we must mention our venue partner, The Gate Cinema, who has believed in the festival since its inception.”

In addition to screenings at The Gate Cinema, IndieCork will continue its hybrid format, with an online festival offering extending over two weeks, from October 2 to 16.

Film and music programme details will be announced in early September.

Full information on the festival from www.indiecork.com

