Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’

In a statement, Mr Troy described the last 10 days as “extremely difficult”, and thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and colleagues who showed support.
“Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB,” the statement said.
“Since his election to Dail Eireann, his commitment to his constituents and dedication to his work has been beyond question.”
I am issuing this statement as a serving TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath to officially announce my resignation as a Minister of State.
I would like to take this opportunity to assure members of the public once again that I have not tried to conceal anything. My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence. However, one issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision.
I am sorry that it has caused so much upheaval and has distracted from the serious issues at hand in this country and the good work this government is doing, and my party is doing, particularly in housing.
I do however want to stress they were genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional. I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel.
I would like to re-affirm that I am more than happy to answer any questions SIPO or the RTB have and will of course give a full account in the Dail if required once it returns.
While I accept my mistakes, I would like to state that the narrative being put forward by some media and some in the opposition that landlords are villains is simply wrong. I am acutely aware of the sensitives of the housing situation in Ireland, and on a continuous basis work to assist constituents address their housing needs – but vilifying landlords is not the answer, and it will not help the problem.
While I appreciate elected representatives have to be held to high standards, I would ask the journalists and the authors of a particular website who relentlessly pursued this story to consider how ethical their work has been. Some media has taken stories verbatim without verification that have been factually incorrect, they have printed inaccurate headlines and misleading articles and failed to make corrections when asked.
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to assure my constituents and supporters that I will continue to work as diligently as I always have as a TD, and that I will continue to give my full commitment to my party. It’s been the privilege and honour of my life to serve in this Government and to serve my party as a minister and I look forward to being in a position to serve in Government again one day.
Thank you and I would now appreciate some time, space, and privacy at this time from all media.