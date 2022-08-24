LATEST: 'My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence' Robert Troy resigns 

LATEST: Junior Minister Robert Troy has said he is resigning from his role following days of controversy over his property dealings.

In a statement, Mr Troy said the last ten days have been "extremely difficult".

"I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me," he said. "I would like to take this opportunity to assure members of the public once again that I have not tried to conceal anything.

"My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence. However, one issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision."

Mr Troy said he was sorry the controversy 'caused so much upheaval and has distracted from the serious issues at hand in this country and the good work this government is doing, and my party is doing, particularly in housing'.

"I do however want to stress they were genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional," he said. "I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel."

EARLIER: A CORK opposition TD says the furore surrounding Junior Minister Robert Troy is causing people to lose faith in the Government.

Mr Troy has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks after he failed to declare all his property dealings to the Dáil register of members’ interests, and had to make a total of seven amendments to the register.

It has also emerged that the Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion had not registered one of his rental properties with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Latest revelations on Wednesday were that Mr Troy also subdivided one Phibsborough property into several rental units without planning permission or a fire certificate.

He said he was advised by engineers and Dublin City Council that he did not need either.

While Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended Mr Troy, saying he has “cleared the air” and resolved errors by declaring his interests to the Dáil, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has called for further investigations.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould said that people are “losing faith in the Government” as new information is being revealed “almost every day now”.

“If you’re going to be a landlord, there’s certain rules and regulations you have to follow, but especially if you’re going to be a landlord and you’re a minister in the Government in the middle of a housing crisis, where that’s the single biggest issue — he’s really got a lot to answer for,” said Mr Gould.

“There’s a lot of real anger out there now; people feel upset and left down.

"I think it’s up to the minister to be up-front, honest, and answer all the unanswered questions, so that people can make up their minds if there’s more that needs to be done, or if he needs to consider his position.

“It needs to be dealt with this week — having it dragging on is not good for anyone.”

Mr Troy has apologised to his constituents, Government and Dáil colleagues, the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission, and the public over the “errors” he made.

“I reiterate again my willingness to engage with Sipo, RTB, or a Dáil committee as suggested by Minister Eamon Ryan,” said Mr Troy in his latest public statement on the matter.