LATEST: 'My biggest offense is my lack of due diligence' Robert Troy resigns 

In a statement, Mr Troy said the last ten days have been "extremely difficult".
"I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me," he said. "I would like to take this opportunity to assure members of the public once again that I have not tried to conceal anything.
Mr Troy said he was sorry the controversy 'caused so much upheaval and has distracted from the serious issues at hand in this country and the good work this government is doing, and my party is doing, particularly in housing'.
"I do however want to stress they were genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional," he said. "I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel."