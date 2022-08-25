Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Cork bars win big at prestigious awards 

Kinsale’s Blue Haven Hotel scooped two golds, winning the ‘Bar Food of the Year’ and ‘Hotel Bar of the Year’ categories.
Cork bars across the city and county have enjoyed much success at this year’s Bar of the Year Awards with four gold medals secured by establishments in the Rebel County.

Now in their 17th year, the prestigious awards recognise the excellent bars, knowledgeable staff, high-quality service, and innovation in the bar trade in Ireland.

The winners of all categories were revealed at a gala awards ceremony this week in Dublin.

Kinsale’s Blue Haven Hotel scooped two golds, winning the ‘Bar Food of the Year’ and ‘Hotel Bar of the Year’ categories.

Rare 1784 at The Blue Haven Hotel was also named ‘Innovative Bar of the Year Silver Winner’.

Meanwhile, the Shelbourne Bar on MacCurtain Street emerged on top in the ‘City Bar of the Year’ and also took home bronze in the ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ category.

Elsewhere in the city, the Franciscan Well Bar & Brewery was named the best ‘Craft Bar of the Year’.

The popular establishment, located on the North Mall, also won silver in the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’.

Other Cork bars to win silver at the awards across various categories were: Hamlets Street Food & Gastro Garden in Kinsale (‘Best Bar to Watch the Match’, ‘Gastro Bar of the Year’); Cask on MacCurtain Street (‘Cocktail Bar of the Year’); Panorama Bistro & Terrace at The Montenotte Hotel (‘Outside Space of the Year’) and Vikki’s in Sunday’s Well (‘Wine Bar of the Year’).

The Old Town Whiskey Bar at Bodega was named the bronze winner of the ‘City Bar of the Year’ category.

Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’

Cork TD: ‘Right and proper that Robert Troy is out the door’

