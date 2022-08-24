'It was my upbringing that brought me to where I am today': A day in the life of a hardworking Cork TD

WHILE many politicians restrict house calls to election time, Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan likes to have as many face-to-face meetings as possible, especially as a significant percentage of Corkonians are still working remotely.

He enjoys tackling issues head-on, or as much as his schedule will allow. Despite the Dáil breaking for summer, Mr O’Sullivan is busy.

He invited The Echo to join him for a typical working day of meeting constituents.

The father-of-three is no stranger to doorsteps at any time of year. During his early days of canvassing, he quickly learned that beyond each doorstep is a story, sometimes shocking and often heartbreaking. No family comes without their struggles, but a chat with Mr O’Sullivan serves as a reminder that problems are there to be solved.

Family facing eviction

On the first pit-stop of his mobile clinic, Mr O’Sullivan meets a city-based family facing eviction who are unable to secure a mortgage. Many constituents are contacting him in desperate search of a solution because of the housing crisis and their precarious living situations. The first couple he visits are the parents of five children, one of whom has special needs.

Their incomes were too high to merit a place on the social-housing list, but also insufficient to gain mortgage approval.

After 25 years in the house, and serious health issues because of stress, the couple spoke of having nowhere to turn.

Their main concern was their youngest son, who is autistic and whose nearby school has played an instrumental part in his progress. Being deprived of the educational supports he has, if the family were forced to relocate, it would be an immense worry.

This type of issue has been brought to Mr O’Sullivan’s attention more times than he cares to remember.

“They are among the many couples who find themselves earning too much to get on the social-housing lists, but not enough to get a mortgage,” he said.

“The property market is currently very deflated.”

The Little Island native spent considerable time talking the couple through their options.

“I was able to provide recommendations on mortgage advisors and let them know about the Government’s Shared Equity Scheme, which would help bridge any shortfall preventing them from accessing mortgage approval,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “We nearly have too many different housing scheme options now. While this might sound like a positive step, the information accompanying each one can often be convoluted.

“If we simplify things for people, it would be much easier for them to be aware of their options, whether that’s the Repair and Leasing Scheme — to bring vacant properties in need of repair back into use for social housing — shared equity, or the Tenant Purchase Scheme, a scheme to let local-authority tenants buy their homes.”

Padraig O’Sullivan: ‘My upbringing brought me to where I am today’. Picture: Dan Linehan

There is hope for those who are struggling to obtain a mortgage.

“The issue of the squeezed middle has triggered the proposal of a review of the income thresholds for social-housing eligibility,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “This review is set to conclude some time in the autumn.”

Nonetheless, the former teacher acknowledged that it is difficult for many people.

“When people have an eviction notice over their heads, it can be upsetting,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“As a TD, you know how difficult it is to get people housed. Whether it’s through a traditional rental or HAP, it’s going to be a struggle. Landlords are exiting the market at a great rate and we are never going to build houses fast enough to cater to demand. Even though there are 30,000 social-housing units due to be built across the country, we are not keeping up with the rate that people are losing their homes.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he can relate to people struggling to obtain a mortgage.

“We are all human. Not too long ago, I was a part-time teacher, unable to get a mortgage. About seven years ago, I got a permanent job and that allowed me to get on the property ladder. Circumstances are a lot more difficult now. There are far fewer properties and house prices have inflated.”

Mr O’Sullivan described his political role. “As a national politician, you are meant to focus on the national issues. While we have a Housing for All strategy, it will take time. The hard thing about politics is that you don’t get time to see this rolled out to 2030.

“The Government has given the biggest budget in the history of the State to housing. We are never going to see the full fruits of this being rolled out or the full advantages. That’s just the nature of politics. It’s very short-term.”

Education spokesperson

Every week brings new challenges for the TD.

“I come across a lot of concerns relating to children with special needs, as a result of my role as a special education spokesperson,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “It’s well-documented that there is a lack of therapies for people in these situations. People come to me with all kinds of issues, but I never turn anyone away. At one stage, people would come to me asking if I could get their son or daughter a job. However, there are plenty of jobs out there for people now, so that’s much rarer than it was. Even though every day is different, there are still patterns there. Social-welfare planning and the impact of the cost of living are the main issues I’m currently being presented with.”

Farm near the city

Mr O’Sullivan’s next port of call was a farm close to the city.

“This particular case involves the son of a farmer who is looking to build a family home with his wife,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “I’m by no means a qualified planner or an engineer, but after eight years in politics you build up some bit of experience that allows you to guide people through the process. The difficulties for a lot of people, at the moment, are in rural areas that have now tied themselves to the city. The city operates a much stricter qualifying criteria for rural housing than the county ever did.

“It means that an awful lot of rural people living in the city bounds are very worried and that’s why a lot of them reach out for advice. In the county council areas, it’s a lot more straightforward.

"The city council has a much stricter interpretation of the same development plan than the county, because they interpret it differently. This affected people the most severely in the beginning,”

Mr O’Sullivan said: “When you go for planning, there is something called a Planning Contribution Scheme. This means that you normally pay per square foot for a new house or new shed. In the city, however, because they had never given planning permission for structures like agricultural sheds, they were charging farmers exorbitant rates for sheds that worked out the same as retail units. This resulted in farmers getting bills of €30,000 or €40,000, depending on the size of a shed in the initial period of the transition. It took the city council over a year to come up with a new contribution scheme.

Padraig O’Sullivan with his wife, Bernie, their children, and Fianna Fáil party leader Micheal Martin, TD, when Mr O’Sullivan was first elected to the Dáil, at the Cork North Central count centre. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

“I don’t believe, for one second, that people should be getting housing left, right and centre. Nonetheless, every time we refuse someone a house in the countryside, they inevitably look to buy in an urban area, which just adds to the pressure of a very limited housing market. The county operates a more sensitive approach.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he enjoys the face-to-face element of his clinics, because of the positive feedback.

“I have a reputation as a man who tries his best to get everything done,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Sometimes, you just can’t win and I try to acknowledge that, for the most part.

"There are instances where the online abuse can be over the top. It leaves you asking yourself what it is you did to deserve it. I don’t think abuse is ever warranted. Of course there’s the other side of it, too, where you get so many thank-you cards and positive messages. People are always very generous and grateful that you have made the effort to call to their home. You are always being offered either sandwiches, coffees, trifles, or scones.”

Cork Life Centre

Next on the agenda was Cork Life Centre, amid concerns from Don O’Sullivan, the director of the alternative educational facility for teenagers, about staffing issues.

“As a teacher, I want to see the Life Centre getting sustainable funding, instead of wondering at the end of the year if there will be a cut or increase,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “It should be sustainable. As it currently stands, there are qualified teachers teaching in the Life Centre who are not being paid a proper wage. There is a funding issue. I won’t say that it has been resolved, but I would like to see it getting sustainable funding.

“There are qualified teachers in the Life Centre who are not getting a teacher’s wage.

"These are people who are registered with the Teaching Council. They have a Teaching Council number and are Garda vetted. The majority of staff tick those boxes.”

Community

Mr O’Sullivan also deals with issues closer to home and has a deep-rooted connection with the community where he grew up.

“I have been involved in the community from a young age, particularly with Leeside FC, but also in organisations like Little Island Community Association and Little Island Tidy Towns.

“It’s a tight-knit community and I wanted to help people better themselves. That was the inspiration behind me getting involved in the community.”

Mr O’Sullivan puts much of his success down to his family.

“My dad was a labourer, who worked on farms and building sites. My mum was busy putting the five of us through education, but she still found time to work as a cleaner. I come from a fairly humble, working-class background, but my parents instilled that work ethic in me from an early age.

“It was my upbringing that brought me to where I am today. My first job was in Fitzpatricks in Glounthaune. I was sweeping the floor and stacking shelves. I’ve been working ever since.”

Mr O’Sullivan juggles political life with being a father to his three children: Daithí, 10 months, Ciara, 2, and Paudie, 3.

“My wife, Bernie, works as a medical scientist, so also has an extremely busy job,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “She does a lot of the heavy lifting, in terms of looking after the kids, as my job means there are some evenings where I arrive home late.

“I’m really lucky that I have a supportive partner, because this is extremely important, given the role I’m in.”