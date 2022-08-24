'His loss is so devastating': Fundraiser to tee off in memory of Cork boy Jimmy Horgan

A FUNDRAISING event in memory of and celebrating the life of Cork schoolboy Jimmy Horgan, who lost his life in a tragic accident outside his school in Cork city in November, 2020, is set to take place in September.

The Jimmy Horgan Memorial Golf Classic will take place at Douglas Golf Club on Thursday, September 8. Organised by Jimmy’s parents, Ernest and Rachel Horgan, the event will raise funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, a cause now close to their hearts.

Mr Horgan said: “Jimmy was an incredibly special person; he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was kind and he really cared about people.

“His loss is so devastating, and we are heartbroken we don’t get to see him grow into a young man.

“We were always, always so proud of him. The golf classic will honour his memory; and to express our gratitude to the staff of the Mercy University Hospital for the support they gave our family, we have decided to make it a fund-raiser for the foundation.”

Teams in the Jimmy Horgan Memorial Golf Classic will consist of four players, and the cost per team is €600. Early bird tee times from 8am to 9.30am are available for €500. This includes professional PGA caddy Roy Clarke starting all teams on the day, access to the driving range, green fees, and a meal in the Douglas Golf Club clubhouse following your round.

Some of the prizes and auction items confirmed include a signed and framed 2022 Masters Flag by Scottie Scheffler; a framed congressional golf flag by Rory McIlroy (his first major); and premium tickets to a Liverpool home Champions League match.

Sponsorship of tee boxes is also available.

To book a tee time, or sponsor a tee box, call or send a message to Ernest Horgan on 086 8162244.

Those who wish to make a donation should visit the fundraising page at here.