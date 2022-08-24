Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 10:45

'His loss is so devastating': Fundraiser to tee off in memory of Cork boy Jimmy Horgan

The Jimmy Horgan Memorial Golf Classic will take place at Douglas Golf Club on Thursday, September 8.
'His loss is so devastating': Fundraiser to tee off in memory of Cork boy Jimmy Horgan

Jimmy (RIP), Rosie, Tilly, Lola & Rex Horgan.

Breda Graham

A FUNDRAISING event in memory of and celebrating the life of Cork schoolboy Jimmy Horgan, who lost his life in a tragic accident outside his school in Cork city in November, 2020, is set to take place in September.

The Jimmy Horgan Memorial Golf Classic will take place at Douglas Golf Club on Thursday, September 8. Organised by Jimmy’s parents, Ernest and Rachel Horgan, the event will raise funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, a cause now close to their hearts.

Mr Horgan said: “Jimmy was an incredibly special person; he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was kind and he really cared about people.

“His loss is so devastating, and we are heartbroken we don’t get to see him grow into a young man.

“We were always, always so proud of him. The golf classic will honour his memory; and to express our gratitude to the staff of the Mercy University Hospital for the support they gave our family, we have decided to make it a fund-raiser for the foundation.”

Teams in the Jimmy Horgan Memorial Golf Classic will consist of four players, and the cost per team is €600. Early bird tee times from 8am to 9.30am are available for €500. This includes professional PGA caddy Roy Clarke starting all teams on the day, access to the driving range, green fees, and a meal in the Douglas Golf Club clubhouse following your round.

Some of the prizes and auction items confirmed include a signed and framed 2022 Masters Flag by Scottie Scheffler; a framed congressional golf flag by Rory McIlroy (his first major); and premium tickets to a Liverpool home Champions League match.

Sponsorship of tee boxes is also available.

To book a tee time, or sponsor a tee box, call or send a message to Ernest Horgan on 086 8162244.

  • Those who wish to make a donation should visit the fundraising page at here.

Read More

Time to allow parents to draw down funding for disability services, says Cork TD

More in this section

Business resumes at CUH ED following evacuation of patients as precautionary measure Business resumes at CUH ED following evacuation of patients as precautionary measure
Cork Rose showcases important work in empowering women with disabilities Cork Rose showcases important work in empowering women with disabilities
'All roads lead to Cork': Jazz Festival set to return this October 'All roads lead to Cork': Jazz Festival set to return this October
charitycork people
<p>An injured seagull recently handed into the Bridewell Garda Station was given a Garda escort to a local vets. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry &amp; Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page. </p>

Injured seagull in Cork given 'Garda escort' to local vets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more